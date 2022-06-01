Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

GOOG stock opened at $2,280.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,474.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,678.43.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.