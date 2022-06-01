Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 132,829 shares during the period.

PWS opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

