Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,902 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,389 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 156,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period.

FALN opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

