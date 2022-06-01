Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

