ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Reaches $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $331,309.97 and $2,955.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

