Etho Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $95,135.01 (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Etho Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95,135.01 and approximately $95,806.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.76 or 0.06040930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 83,559,539 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using US dollars.

