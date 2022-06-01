Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.24. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

