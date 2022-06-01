ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of ESE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 2,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

