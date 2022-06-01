EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Yale University acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,741. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.