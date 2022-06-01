Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,200 shares of company stock valued at $169,628 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 608,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.