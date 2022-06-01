Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.31 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

