Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 634,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. Entain has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Get Entain alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.39) to GBX 2,060 ($26.06) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,430.00.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.