Enovix (ENVX) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enovix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 667 989 35 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 65.83%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.90% -11.86% -4.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.46 Enovix Competitors $658.56 million $19.67 million 3.50

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

