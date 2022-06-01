Energy Web Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $581,897.00 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $82.00 million and $581,897.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00009010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.68 or 0.06915926 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00466230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

