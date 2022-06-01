Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Up 4.4%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 20,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 525,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

