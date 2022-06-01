Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. 30,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,878. Energizer has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.