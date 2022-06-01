Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.10

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $58.35 million and $482,802.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00081243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00256868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,223,018 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.