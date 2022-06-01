Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s Largest Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 3.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Enbridge worth $87,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.