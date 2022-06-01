EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Shares Up 2.6%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 111,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 155,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $215.81 million, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

