Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $304.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded down $4.13 on Friday, hitting $309.31. 27,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,562. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $196.68 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The company has a market cap of $293.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.40 and its 200-day moving average is $270.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

