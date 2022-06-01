Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 199,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.