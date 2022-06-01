Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.94. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

