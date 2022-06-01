Efforce Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Efforce has a total market cap of $57.22 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,583.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io . Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling Efforce

