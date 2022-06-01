ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ECNCF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,842. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

