eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

EBAY stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.