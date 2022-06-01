Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,312 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $78,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

