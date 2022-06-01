Eaton Vance Management Has $93.73 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $93,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

