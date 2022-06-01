Eaton Vance Management Has $84.97 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Ross Stores worth $84,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

