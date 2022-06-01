Eaton Vance Management Has $82.55 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.99% of Commerce Bancshares worth $82,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

