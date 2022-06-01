Eaton Vance Management Has $76.31 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,195 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.92% of National Vision worth $76,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

