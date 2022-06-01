Eaton Vance Management Has $65.74 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,554 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of Global Payments worth $65,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $197.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

