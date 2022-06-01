Eaton Vance Management Has $64.33 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 786,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,236 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $64,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

