Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.89% of CarGurus worth $74,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

