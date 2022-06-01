Eaton Vance Management Buys 30,133 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Illumina worth $66,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $239.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

