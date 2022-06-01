Eaton Vance Management Acquires 99,452 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,452 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $89,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,200. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.47.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

