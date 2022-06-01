Eaton Vance Management Acquires 46,532 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $100,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $158.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

