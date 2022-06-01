EasyFi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. EasyFi has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $410,455.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

