E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.96

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 303292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.18. The firm has a market cap of C$113.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39.

Get E3 Metals alerts:

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.