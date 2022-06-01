E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.96

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 303292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.18. The firm has a market cap of C$113.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39.
About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)
Recommended Stories
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.