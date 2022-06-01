e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. e-Money has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $374,460.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.01116982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00487364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00032160 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008160 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

