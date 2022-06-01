DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. 69,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.