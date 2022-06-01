Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 27.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 1,453,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 75.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.