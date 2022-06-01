Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $6,174.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.52 or 0.07346521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00465009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars.

