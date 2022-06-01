DubaiCoin (DBIX) One Day Volume Tops $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012798 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.