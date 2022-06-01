DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,272.51.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.45. 47,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. DSV A/S has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

DSV A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

