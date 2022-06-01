Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

NYSE:DOUG traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 5.75. 817,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,065. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 5.02 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.35.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.83 per share, for a total transaction of 102,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,242 shares of company stock worth $709,000 over the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.