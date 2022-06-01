Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 418,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIIBF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of DIIBF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.81.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $435.27 million for the quarter.

About Dorel Industries (Get Rating)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

