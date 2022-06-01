Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 554,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,936. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

