Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.28, but opened at $50.70. Donaldson shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

About Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.