Don-key (DON) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Don-key (DON) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Don-key has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $250,615.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00212840 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001347 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006162 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,508,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

