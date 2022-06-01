Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of DLPN stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 18.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

